AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Elevated Amarillo is helping local talent get in touch with high-profile executives from the Amarillo area. They will be holding “Forward” sessions every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. from May 2 to June 6.

Officials noted that sessions will be in-person at the Innovation Outpost, located at 1220 S. Polk St.

The program is limited to 38 spots for people under the age of 40 in the Panhandle region. It will allow them to learn from local leaders using hands-on experiences and help equip them for the future.

The Spring 2023 lineup includes:

Lloyd Brown, Author/Entrepreneur;

Michael Cruz, CEO of BSA Health System;

Melodie Graves, Associate Director of Academic Advising Amarillo College;

Dr. Emily Hunt, Dean of the College of Engineering at WTAMU;

Kari Hollandsworth, CEO of Golden Spread Electric Cooperative;

Andy Justus, News Anchor / KAMR Local 4 News.

Applications and nominations are now open and you can find more information at https://amarillo.forward48.com/