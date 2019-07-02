Elderly Couple Ties The Knot

An elderly couple in Sylvania, Ohio just got married. The bride is 102 years-old and the groom is 100.

John and Phyllis Cook got married at Kingston Residence in Sylvania last week, after dating each other for about a year.

The couple both lost their previous spouses, and noticed their relationship was starting to blossom.

“To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other,” said Phyllis.

“Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other’s company,” added John, a World War II veteran who recently turned 100-years-old.

Phyllis, originally from West Virginia, will turn 103 on August 8, which is still three years shy of how old her mother lived to be.

