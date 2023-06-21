AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — El Niño is officially here after a brief ENSO-neutral phase. With the weather pattern finally here, what does this mean for the High Plains?

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the conditions are expected to gradually strengthen into the Northern Hemisphere this winter.

During an El Niño year, northern portions of the US and Canada are warmer. The Ohio Valley area is drier during the fall and winter months and for the High Plains, we are set to see wetter and cooler conditions during El Niño years.

“For some places, El Niño is just like how a La Niña is around here. It means dry climate for us. For the southwest part of the United States, it’s the opposite. It means better than normal chances for rain,” said our very own Chief Meteorologist John Harris. “As this carries all the way through the winter season, there are better than normal chances for snow. With an El Niño, we can actually pick up some very decent snowfall amounts during the course of the winter.”

Harris said some of our recent rainfall in the last few months could have been a product of El Niño.

“Some of it is due to the fact that we are in the wettest month of the year, which is June,” said Harris. “But then also the enhancement of the atmosphere where we were seeing one storm system after another movement over the top of us probably was something to do with El Niño.”

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the chance of a strong El Niño is nearly the same as it was last month, with an 84% chance of exceeding moderate strength. The next ENSO Diagnostics Discussion will be out on July 13.