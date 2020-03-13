Earthworms are the new eco-friendly / high protein food of the future

Scientists are experimenting to see how earthworms can be used in food products to help solve climate change and hunger.

(FOX NEWS) — A new snack food could soon be crawling to a store near you.

Food science researchers from Latvia say earthworms may be the new super food of the future.

Experts say they’re a cheap, low-carbon way to get plenty of protein in your diet.

When consumed fresh, Earthworms have the same amount of protein as a piece of meat.

That number jumps up to three times as much when they’re dried.

Researchers say there aren’t as many resources needed to grow them meaning earthworms don’t have a high impact on the environment.

Food scientists are now adding dried and powdered earthworms to breads, muffins, and pastas.

European Union regulations on “novel foods” such as insects and earthworms, require special EU permission before they can be sold.

