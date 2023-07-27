AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nick Shelton, owner and trainer from CrossFit Amarillo, joined Today in Amarillo and showed some beginner-level dumbbell exercises that you can do at the gym or at home.

Some exercises included the goblet squat, dumbbell press, and bent-over row.

Shelton also discussed some common misconceptions about CrossFit. He spoke about the process they take at Crossfit Amarillo and their classes for beginners.

You can find more information about CrossFit and how to sign up on the Crossfit Amarillo Website.

