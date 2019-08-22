Drinking coffee first thing in the morning may be bad for you

A doctor talking to PureWow Media suggests drinking coffee on an empty stomach before breakfast can negatively affect your weight and hormonal balance.

(FOX NEWS) – According to New York City Registered Dietitian Carlyn Rosenblum, your morning ritual of reaching for a cup of joe might not be so good for you.

Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can affect the levels of cortisol in your body.

Rosenblum says Cortisol is a hormone that helps maintain your energy and, drinking caffeine when you wake up can throw off cortisol levels, which are already high in the mornings.

High Cortisol can lead to increased blood sugar and even weight gain.

Drinking coffee before eating breakfast can also create problems for your stomach.

Rosenblum says it increases acid levels which can irritate your gut.

She says the best time to sip on your brew is after a meal between 9:30 a.m. and noon.