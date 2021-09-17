Dr. Ben Carson will soon be coming to the High Plains

Dr. Ben Carson will be coming to speak in Pampa on Oct. 14. He will be at the M. K. Brown Civic Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Carson is the founder and chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute, which features the “Little Patriots” program. Dr. Carson will also be addressing students at Pampa High School to inspire kids of all ages that you have the power to achieve your dreams no matter your background.

Tickets for the M.K. Brown address are $20 and can be purchased online here or by calling 806-662-5543.