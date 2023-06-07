AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) is celebrating 7 women who are set to graduate from the program this weekend. The ceremony will be Sunday, June 11th at 2:00 pm in the Central Church of Christ chapel.

On Sunday, they will be honoring 7 women who have successfully turned their lives around. Each graduate will tell a 2-3 minute story of their life before addiction, during, addiction, and their new life in recovery.

The Downtown Women’s Center is a faith-based nonprofit that is helping over 100 women and children at any given time. They have three homeless shelters, the Haven House, Abba House, and Gratitude House. They help women and children who suffer from addiction and homelessness, as well as underlying mental health conditions involving trauma.

