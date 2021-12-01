Downtown Amarillo will be filled with holiday cheer for the Reverse Electric Light Parade

The Center City Electric Light Parade is back this year, with a little bit of a different twist. This year, guests can stay warm in their cars as they drive through the parade route. The floats will be parked along Tyler street and there will be no pedestrian traffic for safety reasons.

The reverse parade will be on December 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cars will enter at 15th avenue and Tyler street. They will drive north to 3rd avenue and floats will be parked along the east lane of Tyler street.

And for this special parade, Santa Clause will be on the porch of the Bivins home at 1000 S. Polk street from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for photographs. Families can bring their cameras and take pictures with Santa before the parade begins.