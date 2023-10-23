AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 86th annual medication cleanout is being held by the Texas Panhandle Poison Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center this Saturday, Oct. 28. The cleanup will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cleanup will be a service to help those who need to dispose of unneeded or expired medication, according to organizers. It will be a drive-through service where people can drive up and place their medications in a bag to be properly disposed of.

