AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Science Center (TTUHSC) is helping the community get rid of their unused or expired medications. They will be hosting a medication cleanout on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1400 South Coulter St.

The TTUHSC encourages people to bring in any unnecessary medications or sharps for proper disposal. They said medications should be left in their original containers. Due to environmental restrictions, they will only be able to accept medications from households.

More than 69,500 pounds of unneeded medicine and sharps have been disposed of by the TTUHSC medication cleanout program.

Last year, almost 47,000 medication-related poison exposures in children ages 5 or younger were to poison control centers, 72% of poison-related deaths reported to Texas poison centers were from exposure to medications, and over 28,000 self-harm and/or suicidal gestures reported to Texas poison centers resulted from exposure to medications.