Disney pumpkin decorating kits for sale (no carving!)

(CNN) — It may only be the beginning of August but some people are ready for all things fall.
Cooler temps, pretty leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything, and Halloween.
And with Halloween comes pumpkin carving of course.
Love it or hate it, you know it can be a little (or a lot) messy.
So how about pumpkin carving without the carving?
Target is helping out with kits inspired by your fave Disney characters complete with pieces to create each particular face.
All you have to do is line ’em up push them into the pumpkin and voila!
10 bucks or less and you’re pumpkin carving like a pro without making it such a process.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Sunray ISD gearing up for in-person classes starting Thursday, Aug. 13
- Man loses life savings in caught-on-video robbery, assault outside California bank
- Pleasant Grove ISD says 5 staff have tested positive for COVID-19
- City of Amarillo sponsoring North Heights Community Clean-Up Day
- Region 16 announces Elementary, Secondary Teachers of the year