Discovery Center is celebrating National Star Wars Day

Today in Amarillo
Posted: / Updated:

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is traveling to a galaxy far far away for National Star Wars Day. They will be transforming into an all out rebel base on May 4th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

They will have activities including:

  • Mingle with StormTroopers and Darth Vader from Amarillo’s 501st Legion.
  • A special edition book released at the event from Unknown Comic Books.
  • Prepare to defeat the dark side by creating your own Mini LightSaber.
  • Make your own Jedi Putty – will you choose the Molten Lava Slime from the Planet Mustafar or create Fluffy Wampa Slime?
  • Visit Jawas shop to build Lego Mosaics, 3D Lightsabers, and Droids with Snapology!
  • Document your time spent in a galaxy far far away with The Vault Gaming Center‘s 3D photo booth and complete your Jedi training with their interactive gaming.
  • Learn how science is an important part of using the Force during special live demonstrations at 6:40 and 8:10 pm.

All guests must have an admission ticket for the event to enter. Timed Admission is available for pre-purchase at dhdc.org. Times available are 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm or 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm. All activities and demonstrations are offered during each time slot and are included with admission.

Tickets are $5 for Discovery Center Members, and $8 for Non-Members (aged 2 and up).

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss