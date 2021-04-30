Discovery Center is celebrating National Star Wars Day

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is traveling to a galaxy far far away for National Star Wars Day. They will be transforming into an all out rebel base on May 4th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
They will have activities including:
- Mingle with StormTroopers and Darth Vader from Amarillo’s 501st Legion.
- A special edition book released at the event from Unknown Comic Books.
- Prepare to defeat the dark side by creating your own Mini LightSaber.
- Make your own Jedi Putty – will you choose the Molten Lava Slime from the Planet Mustafar or create Fluffy Wampa Slime?
- Visit Jawas shop to build Lego Mosaics, 3D Lightsabers, and Droids with Snapology!
- Document your time spent in a galaxy far far away with The Vault Gaming Center‘s 3D photo booth and complete your Jedi training with their interactive gaming.
- Learn how science is an important part of using the Force during special live demonstrations at 6:40 and 8:10 pm.
All guests must have an admission ticket for the event to enter. Timed Admission is available for pre-purchase at dhdc.org. Times available are 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm or 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm. All activities and demonstrations are offered during each time slot and are included with admission.
Tickets are $5 for Discovery Center Members, and $8 for Non-Members (aged 2 and up).
