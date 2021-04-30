Discovery Center is celebrating National Star Wars Day

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is traveling to a galaxy far far away for National Star Wars Day. They will be transforming into an all out rebel base on May 4th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

They will have activities including:

Mingle with StormTroopers and Darth Vader from Amarillo’s 501st Legion.

A special edition book released at the event from Unknown Comic Books.

Prepare to defeat the dark side by creating your own Mini LightSaber.

Make your own Jedi Putty – will you choose the Molten Lava Slime from the Planet Mustafar or create Fluffy Wampa Slime?

Visit Jawas shop to build Lego Mosaics, 3D Lightsabers, and Droids with Snapology!

Document your time spent in a galaxy far far away with The Vault Gaming Center‘s 3D photo booth and complete your Jedi training with their interactive gaming.

Learn how science is an important part of using the Force during special live demonstrations at 6:40 and 8:10 pm.

All guests must have an admission ticket for the event to enter. Timed Admission is available for pre-purchase at dhdc.org. Times available are 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm or 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm. All activities and demonstrations are offered during each time slot and are included with admission.

Tickets are $5 for Discovery Center Members, and $8 for Non-Members (aged 2 and up).