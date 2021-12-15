Discover the Arctic at the Don Harrington Discovery Center

by: Brad Pennartz

Posted: / Updated:

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is inviting young explorers to discover the arctic at this year’s Camp Discovery: Arctic Explorer.

This first-ever camp is modeled after their award-winning summer camps, but with a winter twist. Kids from Pre-K through 4th grade will get days full of winter fun, large demonstrations, cool experiments, and explorer-approved creations to take home.

The camp dates are:
Week 1: December 20-22
Week 2: December 28-30
Week 3: January 3-7

Camp experiences are customizable and spots are limited. You can register on the Discovery Center website.

