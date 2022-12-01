AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local director Nathan Scoggins sat down with Today in Amarillo to discuss his latest film “What Remains,” set to premiere on Dec. 1, right here in his hometown of Amarillo.

“What Remains” is the story of a small-town pastor who is forced to contend with a convict who murdered his wife as he returns to town, while the sheriff investigates another murder that might be related.

The film will have a gala premiere at the Globe-News Center Performance Hall at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1. They will also have a VIP meeting where you can meet the cast, including Kellan Lutz, Cress Williams, and Marcus Gladney Jr. This is also Anne Heche’s final performance before her death earlier this year.

Tickets are available at panhandletickets.com.