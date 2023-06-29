AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shredder’s MMA joined us Thursday morning on Today in Amarillo and they showed us some of their Jiu-Jitsu drills and talked up their kids classes.

Drills included knee slices and shin wipers as owner/trainer Aric Mercado explained the technique of each position.

Shredder’s offers classes and seminars incorporating Jiu-Jitsu, Defense Training, Muay Thai, and MMA.

You can find Shredder’s MMA at 14601 Soncy Road or on their Facebook page.

