Dazzling new views of the whirlpool galaxy captured by NASA

This may look like an andy warhol painting but it’s actually a photo from space.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope captured these images of the whirlpool galaxy representing different wavelengths of light.

The whirlpool galaxy is actually two galaxies on top of each other.

They pull on each other causing distortion through gravity.

That’s what is causing the haze you can see on the images.

The different colors represents the changes to the light.

The view on the left shows the light the human eye can see.

The colors gradually change as the telescope captures more infrared light.