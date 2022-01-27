The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is partnering with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center for the Day of the Woman event here in Amarillo. This year’s event will focus on mental health. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness or a mental health disorder.

Attendees will hear a mental health-focused motivational message from Dr. Sarah Wakefield, chair of psychiatry at the TTUHSC School of Medicine. Part of her presentation will include a look at covid’s effects, complications, and possible resources for overcoming the mental and emotional effects.

The event will also feature a bonus speaker, the new Texas Tech Physicians Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Dr. Raja Kiani, to speak about how we can help our kids and grandkids through these challenging times.

The event is Tuesday, February 8th at the Polk Street United Methodist Church from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. Tickets are $10 for a pre-plated meal. There will also be social distancing at the event.

You can learn more by sending an email to angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu.