AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is set to host its annual Day of the Women event on Tuesday, Feb. 7th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

This year’s event will feature a presentation from Deborah Clegg, Ph.D. and will focus on how the food we eat and its processing impacts our hormonal balance and risk for cancer.

In addition, the event will feature guest speaker Jentry Williams DPT, owner and founder of Re-Form Physical Therapy and Pilates in Amarillo. Williams will share how movement can impact mental health and overall emotional well-being.

Tickets are $10 each, and you can register by email at angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu.