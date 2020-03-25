Couple takes quarantine inspired engagement photos

(FOX NEWS) — After his plans to propose to his girlfriend were canceled due to coronavirus, one Florida man made the best of a bad situation.
James was planning to propose to his girlfriend Kelly on a trip to Las Vegas but, when that trip was canceled he decided to pop the question at home saying he didn’t want to spend another day not engaged to Kelly.
The couple then went on to take some quarantine inspired engagement photos.
The photos are filled with all the quarantine necessities including hand sanitizer, toilet paper, snacks and games to keep them busy.
