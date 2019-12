(FOX NEWS) — A Colorado couple may have the solution to stopping the dreaded porch pirate.

Candy and Kelly Whitmer developed the “porch pirate lockbox.”

People can bolt the box to their deck.

On top of the device, a message telling a delivery person to place the package inside and then lock the box.

The Whitmers say it’s time for more inventions like this one.

The Whitmers invented the box after having their packages stolen by a porch pirate last year.

