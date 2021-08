CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- West Texas A&M University is continuing its Start Strong initiative Friday with an inaugural First Friday festival beginning at 7:17 a.m. Friday. This is a part of the university's series of events, welcoming students back to campus in the Fall semester.

According to news release from the university, events related to the Friday Friday Festival last from Friday morning to 12 a.m., including sunrise Zumba, a pool party, a lunchtime concert, a fireside s'mores cookout at Buffalo Fountain and glow volleyball.