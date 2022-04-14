AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fill with Hope is celebrating their second Cars for Kids car show on Saturday, April 23 in the Historic Downtown Square in Canyon, Texas. They will have cars of a wide selection of makes and models, with prizes for best paint, best engine, people’s choice and many more.

It is $40 to enter your car, with 2 meal tickets included. Only 100 cars will be able to enter. Judging will start at 10 a.m. You can find the registration form over on fillwithhope.org.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for those who just want to check out the cars and tickets are $5 per person or $10 for a family donation at the gate.