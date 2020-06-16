Consumer Watch: How much pandemic groceries have cost

This pandemic has had a huge impact on all aspects of our lives including our trips to the grocery store. We show you how much prices have gone up.

(CNN) — This pandemic has had a huge impact on all aspects of our lives including our trips to the grocery store.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of meat, poultry, fish and eggs have gone up by 3.-7-percent in the last month, causing consumers to pay more at the grocery store.

Beef and veal went up by nearly 11-percent in May; its largest ever monthly increase.

The price of other meats went up even more — prices for uncooked beef roasts soared 19.5-percent and uncooked beef steak jumped 11.6-percent.

And overall, US pork production was down about 6.2-percent year-over-year as of the end of May.

Meat prices have been rising as major processing facilities shut down or slowed operations because workers have been getting sick with COVID-19.

At the same time, demand for meat in grocery stores has spiked as consumers eat at home more.

While plants are opening back up, they’re still below pre-pandemic levels right now.

Meat wasn’t the only type of food that got more expensive.

Fresh vegetables were up 1.3-percent. tomato prices rose nearly 2-percent, and ice cream — also went up — by 2.5-percent.

Consumers are paying less for other groceries, coffee and white bread prices have fallen.

And the price of eggs, which had risen sharply in April, appears to have stabilized in May.

