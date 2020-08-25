Company will pay you to live in an RV without internet

(CNN) — A Salt Lake City company is willing to pay you $1,000 to do a 48-hour “Digital detox.”

If you are interested in overcoming zoom fatigue, this is a contest that will pay you to go off-line in an RV at one of America’s National Parks.

They won’t supply you with the RV, but they will reimburse you for the rental if you win, separate from the thousand dollar prize.

The company, Satellite Internet, which helps people get online in remote places, is encouraging us all to enjoy the great outdoors.

At the end of the 48 hours, Satellite Internet will provide the winner with a digital hotspot to re-connect from wherever they are.

Then you are expected to share your digital detox off-line experience online.

Details are on the Satellite Internet website.

While it sounds easy enough, you might ask yourself, when was the last time you went 48 hours without any screen time?

