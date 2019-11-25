Company releases “invisible scented candle” for middle children

Always Fits releases a candle for the children they say can fly under the radar.

(FOX NEWS) — If you were born as the “middle child” in the family, you might have been in the shadows when mom and dad devoted time to the oldest and youngest.

So, what does it get you?

A company called “Always Fits” has a new product called, “the middle child largely invisible scented candle.”

It doesn’t exactly shout out your presence, and it’s partly the point.

The middle child is often the ignored child in the family.

The product has a purple color, and what it calls, “a largely invisible scent.”

It also burns for sixty hours.

The candle tag line says, “go ahead and dye your hair purple… No one will notice.”

It’s currently sold out on alwaysfits.com, but, check-in again soon, and light one up for favorite ignored friend or sibling.