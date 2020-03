Amarillo Women’s Collaborative is celebrating International Women’s Day this Sunday, March 8th, by with a showcase of Amarillo women in business. They will feature businesses in our area owned by women and products catering to women. They hope to encourage, connect, and educate the women of Amarillo.

They will be in the Grey Warehouse at 509 S. Grant in Amarillo from 1 pm to 7 pm. Entry is free and open to the public.