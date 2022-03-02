AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Make-a-Wish car show is returning to the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend.

The Panhandle Council of Car Clubs will have over 300 show cars. There will be street rods, classics, sports cars, muscle cars, motorcycles, and tractors. You can see many one-of-a-kind cars on display.

They will be at the Amarillo Civic Center on March 5 and 6. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children, and children under 7 are free.