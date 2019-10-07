Colleagues are the key to happiness at work

A new survey reveals a majority of Americans think good coworkers are the secret to workplace success.

(FOX NEWS) — You get by with a little help from your friends, and you get through work with a little help from your colleagues.

This, according to a new One Poll survey looking at the secret to workplace success.

The study reveals a majority of Americans believe the key to a fulfilling job is having good co-workers.

In fact, 41-percent admit they left a job because they didn’t vibe with their colleagues.

The best way to bond with your team?

The survey says spending time together outside of work can have a big impact on your relationships.

Other things making people happy at work include salary, flexibility and having a sense of purpose.