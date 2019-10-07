Colleagues are the key to happiness at work

(FOX NEWS) — You get by with a little help from your friends, and you get through work with a little help from your colleagues.
This, according to a new One Poll survey looking at the secret to workplace success.
The study reveals a majority of Americans believe the key to a fulfilling job is having good co-workers.
In fact, 41-percent admit they left a job because they didn’t vibe with their colleagues.
The best way to bond with your team?
The survey says spending time together outside of work can have a big impact on your relationships.
Other things making people happy at work include salary, flexibility and having a sense of purpose.