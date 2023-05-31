AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center recently asked the community for more blood donations as Executive Director Brad Duggan noted that while they are not currently in an emergency blood appeal, the center is taking the steps to hopefully avoid one.

Duggan said the local red blood cell supply is drifting into failure, and we could enter a phase where it is possible that blood will only be available while supplies last.

Coffee Memorial said that blood is perishable and only lasts for 42 days on the shelf, so they need a constant supply of donations from the community to keep up with normal operations.

Duggan explained that a person is able to donate up to 6 times per year, but the average person donated only 1.8 times and that only 8% of our community donates.

If you are looking to donate, you can set up an appointment at Coffee Memorial Blood Center at 7500 Wallace Blvd in the hospital district, or call (806) 358-4563 and ask about setting up a mobile blood donation center at your business.

The center is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday is by appointment only. You can find more information on their website, thegiftoflife.org.