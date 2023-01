AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center says donations are down since the beginning of the year. They are holding a special “Save the Humans” campaign through Jan. 31 to try and reinvigorate blood donations. You can donate at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center at 7500 Wallace Blvd. Type O blood donors are especially encouraged to donate.

You can find out how to set up an appointment here.