AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is giving people more reasons to donate this month with their new Passion for Pints blood drive. Through the month of June, Blue Bell will donate pints for every in-center donor, Plains Dairy donates a gallon of milk for every donor, every donor gets a pass to Wonderland, and Dairy Max will donate a shirt and a squeeze cow for every donor.

Coffee Memorial is in need of blood donations right now. They say its red blood cell supply is drifting into failure, as we center a phase where blood might only be available while supplies last. The blood center needs 125 units of blood per day. Each person can donate up to 6 times per year and you can donate platelets every 10 days.

If you are interested in donating blood, you can walk into Coffee Memorial at 7500 Wallace Blvd., call 806-358-4563 to schedule an appointment, or catch one of their many mobile blood drives. You can find all the details on their website.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.