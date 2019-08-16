Clear the Shelters is this weekend

The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society came by this morning to talk about Clear the Shelters this weekend. They will be at the Petsmart on Soncy, allowing you to go home with a new furry friend.

KAMR Local 4 is joining several local animal shelters, The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, Dove Creek, and Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws in Clovis, for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

This is the 5th year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them.

During clear the shelters on Aug. 17, participating shelters will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day drive.