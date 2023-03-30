AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Claudia Leon from Zumba con Clau joined us on Today in Amarillo on Thursday to give us a taste of Zumba and talk about some of the benefits of utilizing Zumba as a workout.

The benefits of Zumba, according to Claudia, are to tone the body and gain more energy throughout the day. In addition, the lively environment that Zumba creates helps attendees forget that they are working out as they move to the music.

Those who are interested in taking a Zumba class with Claudia can visit her Facebook page or call Crunch Fitness where Claudia teaches different levels of classes.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.