WT professor emeritus and 2021 Distinguished Alumni award winner, Claudia Stuart will be hosting a book signing today, October 26th, for her latest book.

You can get a copy of “Poetry, Prose and Penguins” 3rd edition, along with many of her other works and her penguin paintings on porcelain tiles.

Stuart will be at the Cornett Library on the WT campus from 3pm to 5pm. The signing is open to the public.