AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) announce the COA Utility Billing Mobile Unit is available starting Saturday.

The COA East Branch Library mobile billing unit will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 9. The COA Southwest Branch Library opens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 23.

“This provides a convenient payment option for residents,” said COA Utility Billing Manager Jennifer Gonzalez. “We want the community to have as many choices as possible when it comes to their water bill.”

Appointments are not needed for the mobile unit, customers can use the drive-thru service or walk-up window option with full customer service capability.

For more information on the COA Utility billing site, visit here.