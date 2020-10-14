Christmas is coming to your couch this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Christmas in October is going virtual this year.
Throughout the entire month of October, you can shop online here from local vendors, who will be donating a portion of their sales to Hope Ministry.
