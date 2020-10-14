Christmas is coming to your couch this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 162 new COVID-19 cases, 80 new recoveries, and 1 new death in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 93 new cases, totaling to 6,353. They also had 36 new recoveries, totaling to 4,477. There was 1 new death reported, totaling to 76.