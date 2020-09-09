Christians to gather in downtown for the Jesus Reigns Celebration and Parade

Multiple churches will gather in downtown Amarillo from all over the Texas panhandle on September 19th beginning at 3 pm.

This is the first year for the Jesus Reigns Celebration to take place in America. Several states are participating in the celebration on the same day, including Washington D.C.

The purpose of the event is to spotlight unity and a positive, uplifting message for our community.

They will begin at south west 5th and Harrison St., winding their way through downtown until ending at the Santa Fe Depot grounds at south east 4th and Grand.

The parade will feature flags, banners, praise music, flag corps and more.