Chef Ron’s Smoked Meatloaf Melts

Smoked Meatloaf Melts
- 2 pounds ground beef (80/20 or leaner)
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 cup bbq sauce, divided
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp your preferred seasoning blend
Combine all ingredients and 1/2 of BBQ sauce
Smoke at 250 for 2 hours
Glaze with rest of BBQ sauce
Smoke an additional 30 mins or until 160 degrees
