Chef Ron’s Smoked Meatloaf Melts

  • 2 pounds ground beef (80/20 or leaner)
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 red pepper, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/2 cup bbq sauce, divided
  • 1/2 cup bread crumbs
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp your preferred seasoning blend

Combine all ingredients and 1/2 of BBQ sauce

Smoke at 250 for 2 hours

Glaze with rest of BBQ sauce

Smoke an additional 30 mins or until 160 degrees

