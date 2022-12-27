AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron is back and Gettin’ Jiggy in the Studio Kitchen, showing us how to make Rongolian Beef Ramen.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1½ pound flank steak
- 1 lb p&d shrimp
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/4cup vegetable oil
- 1 yellow bell pepper sliced into thin strips
- 2 jalapeño peppers slices
- 16 ounce ramen noodles uncooked
- 3 green onions chopped
For the sauce:
- 4 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1.5 cup soy sauce low sodium
- 1 cup brown sugar packed
- 3 cup beef broth low sodium, or no sodium added
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes