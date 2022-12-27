AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron is back and Gettin’ Jiggy in the Studio Kitchen, showing us how to make Rongolian Beef Ramen.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1½ pound flank steak
  • 1 lb p&d shrimp
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1/4cup vegetable oil
  • 1 yellow bell pepper sliced into thin strips
  • 2 jalapeño peppers slices
  • 16 ounce ramen noodles uncooked
  • 3 green onions chopped

For the sauce:

  • 4 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1.5 cup soy sauce low sodium
  • 1 cup brown sugar packed
  • 3 cup beef broth low sodium, or no sodium added
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes