Chef Ron’s Catfish Coubion

Catfish Coubion
- 3-4 filets of catfish (keep filets whole if possible)
- 1 cup chopped bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 64oz seafood stock
- 3cups tomato sauce
- Fresh chopped parsley (chopped fine)
- green onions (chopped)
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp salt
- 1&1/2 tsp red pepper
- 1&1/2 tsp black pepper
- 2 tsp garlic salt
- 3 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp thyme
- 1 tsp creole seasoning
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup oil for the roux
- 2 bay leaves
- Steamed rice
- Hot sauce and lemon