Chef Ron’s Lazy Sunday Chicken and Dumplings
- 1 cup salted butter
- 1 large onion finely diced
- 3 celery stalks finely diced
- 5 medium carrots peeled and finely chopped
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 bell pepper finely diced
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 8 cups chicken stock make sure you use a flavorful one or add chicken bouillon cube to yours for additional flavor
- 1 rotisserie chicken shredded
For the Dumplings:
- 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- 2 1/2 tbsp butter
- 1/3 cup chopped parsley for garnish