Chef Ron’s Lazy Sunday Chicken and Dumplings

  • 1 cup salted butter
  • 1 large onion finely diced
  • 3 celery stalks finely diced
  • 5 medium carrots peeled and finely chopped
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 1 bell pepper finely diced
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 8 cups chicken stock make sure you use a flavorful one or add chicken bouillon cube to yours for additional flavor
  • 1 rotisserie chicken shredded

For the Dumplings:

  • 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 1/2 tbsp butter
  • 1/3 cup chopped parsley for garnish