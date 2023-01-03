Shrimp Stew
Serves 6
- 1 cup of flour
- 2 sticks of salted butter
- 32 oz chicken or seafood broth
- 4 large potatoes
- 2 pounds of 21/25 shrimp
- 1 pound of diced andouille sausage
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 small bell pepper, chopped
- 3 ribs of chopped celery
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 small tomato, diced
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon creole seasoning
- 2 tablespoon of worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon of crab boil
- 2 sprigs of fresh thyme or 1 tablespoon of powdered
- 2 tablespoons of kitchen bouquet (for color, optional)
- salt and pepper for taste