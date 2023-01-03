Shrimp Stew

Serves 6
  • 1 cup of flour
  • 2 sticks of salted butter
  • 32 oz chicken or seafood broth
  • 4 large potatoes
  • 2 pounds of 21/25 shrimp
  • 1 pound of diced andouille sausage
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 1 small bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 ribs of chopped celery
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 1 small tomato, diced
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon creole seasoning
  • 2 tablespoon of worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon of crab boil
  • 2 sprigs of fresh thyme or 1 tablespoon of powdered
  • 2 tablespoons of kitchen bouquet (for color, optional)
  • salt and pepper for taste