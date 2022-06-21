AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron tried out something new this morning with his Weeping Tiger Steak.
Weeping Tiger Steak
- 2 Pound of Flanken Cut Ribs
- 2 Shallots, 1 Sliced and 1 Finely Minced
- 2 Tablespoons of Tamarind Paste
- 4 Tablespoons of Water
- 4 Tablespoons of Fish Sauce
- 4 Tsp of Brown Sugar
- 2 Tsp Chili Flakes
- 5 Tbsp of Soy Sauce
- 1 Tsp Black Pepper
- 2 Tbsp Chili Oil
- 6 Chopped Birds Eye Chili’s
- 2 Fresh Cloves of Garlic
- 2 Fresh Chop Green Onions
- 4 Teaspoons of Crushed Roaster Rice Powder
- Fresh Chopped Cilantro to Taste
- (Fresh Lime, Steamed Rice, Butter Lettuce, and Sliced Cucumber for Serving)