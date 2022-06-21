AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron tried out something new this morning with his Weeping Tiger Steak.

Weeping Tiger Steak

  • 2 Pound of Flanken Cut Ribs
  • 2 Shallots, 1 Sliced and 1 Finely Minced
  • 2 Tablespoons of Tamarind Paste
  • 4 Tablespoons of Water
  • 4 Tablespoons of Fish Sauce
  • 4 Tsp of Brown Sugar
  • 2 Tsp Chili Flakes
  • 5 Tbsp of Soy Sauce
  • 1 Tsp Black Pepper
  • 2 Tbsp Chili Oil
  • 6 Chopped Birds Eye Chili’s
  • 2 Fresh Cloves of Garlic
  • 2 Fresh Chop Green Onions
  • 4 Teaspoons of Crushed Roaster Rice Powder
  • Fresh Chopped Cilantro to Taste
  • (Fresh Lime, Steamed Rice, Butter Lettuce, and Sliced Cucumber for Serving)