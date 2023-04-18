AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen is back and putting his zesty spin on a BLT with a pork belly po’boy. Check out instructions and the recipe below.

Pork Belly Po’boy

  • 2 pounds seasoned and smoked pork belly sliced thin
  • 4 baguettes halved and sliced open
  • Mayonnaise or mustard
  • Shredded lettuce
  • Sliced tomatoes
  • Thinly sliced onion
  • Pickles
  • Potato chips

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.