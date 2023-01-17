Philly Cheesesteak Macaroni and Cheese

  • 16 ounces of elbow pasta
  • 6 frozen Steak-Uums
  • 4 tablespoons butter (divided)
  • 2 multi-colored bell peppers (cut into 1/2 to 3/4 inch pieces)
  • 1 medium yellow onion, coarsely chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella and provolone blend
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded white American cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese