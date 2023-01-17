Philly Cheesesteak Macaroni and Cheese
- 16 ounces of elbow pasta
- 6 frozen Steak-Uums
- 4 tablespoons butter (divided)
- 2 multi-colored bell peppers (cut into 1/2 to 3/4 inch pieces)
- 1 medium yellow onion, coarsely chopped
- Salt and pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella and provolone blend
- 1 1/2 cups shredded white American cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese