SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - Announced by its sponsoring foundations, nominations opened Tuesday for the 2022 New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award. Those who know of a New Mexico farmer, rancher, or forestland owner "who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources" are encouraged to submit a nominee.

According to the Sand County Foundation, those who receive the award are given $10,000 and a feature in a professional video recording the conservation success found on their land.