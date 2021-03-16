Chef Ron Spicing Up the Morning with Sunday Brunch Shrimp and Grits

Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen stopped by to show us how to make Sunday Brunch Shrimp & Grits.
Here is the recipe:
*4 cups of cooked grits
*2 lbs of peeled and deveined shrimp
*1/4 cup of triple cheddar for garnish
*4 strips of bacon, chopped
*2 cups of rose’s sauce
*1/2 cup of belgioioso salad blend with asiago, romano & parmesan cheese
*green onion for garnish
- Sautée shrimp until cooked, add rose sauce, simmer until hot, serve over hot cheesy grits, top with chopped bacon, green onion, and shaved cheese.
2. Serve with lemon and garlic toast
