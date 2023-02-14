Moqueca de Camarao

To season shrimp:

  • 1lb frozen Tiger shrimp (raw, deveined, and peeled)
  • Juice from 1 lime
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

For stew:

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 white or yellow onion, peeled and diced
  • 4 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 red bell pepper (chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons parsley or cilantro stems (finely chopped)
  • 4 bird’s eye chili peppers (Thai red chilies)
  • 6 medium tomatoes (peeled and diced)
  • 1 large russet potato (largely cubed)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika tablespoon
  • 2 cups stock or water (or as needed)
  • 1 or 1 1/2 cans of coconut milk
  • Salt to taste

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.