Moqueca de Camarao
To season shrimp:
- 1lb frozen Tiger shrimp (raw, deveined, and peeled)
- Juice from 1 lime
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
For stew:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 white or yellow onion, peeled and diced
- 4 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1 red bell pepper (chopped)
- 2 tablespoons parsley or cilantro stems (finely chopped)
- 4 bird’s eye chili peppers (Thai red chilies)
- 6 medium tomatoes (peeled and diced)
- 1 large russet potato (largely cubed)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika tablespoon
- 2 cups stock or water (or as needed)
- 1 or 1 1/2 cans of coconut milk
- Salt to taste
