Chef Ron shows us how to Make Shrimp Etouffee

Chef Ron is back this week with another classic Cajun dish.

Shrimp Etouffee

Seafood Stock:

Shells from 2 pounds of shrimp

1/2 large onion, chopped

top and bottom from 1 green pepper

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 celery rib, chopped

3 bay leaves

Etouffee:

2 pounds shrimp, shell on (remove shells for use in the shrimp stock, if not making your own stock, you can get shrimp already shelled)

1/2 cup vegetable oil or butter

Heaping 1/2 cup flour

1/2 large onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 jalapeño, chopped

1 large celery stalk, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 quart shrimp stock (see above), or clam juice or pre-made fish or shellfish stock

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 dashes of worchestershire sauce

Salt & pepper to taste

3 green onions, chopped (for garnish)

Louisiana hot sauce (or whatever you prefer)

Chopped lemon (optional)

Make a roux with flour and oil

After desired doneness, add vegetables and seasoning

Then continue to stir (a wooden spoon works best) make sure to be scraping the bottom of the pot

Add stock, then simmer for approximately 15 minutes

Finally add shrimp, turn off heat, and cover

Allow to cook an additional 5 minutes or until done

Add a dash of hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce & serve over rice with grilled garlic toast, lemon, and green onion